Iraqi Kurdistan referendum results are null and void – Turkish foreign ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish foreign ministry on September 25 issued a statement over the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, calling the referendum results as null and void, reports Armenpress.

The ministry’s statement says this initiative has no grounds and legality.

Official Ankara accused the Iraqi Kurdistan’s leadership for not showing vigilance and threatening the regional peace and stability.

The ministry said the referendum will have serious consequences for the Kurdish Autonomous Regions of Northern Iraq.