Iraqi Kurdistan referendum results are null and void – Turkish foreign ministry
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish foreign ministry on September 25 issued a statement over the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, calling the referendum results as null and void, reports Armenpress.
The ministry’s statement says this initiative has no grounds and legality.
Official Ankara accused the Iraqi Kurdistan’s leadership for not showing vigilance and threatening the regional peace and stability.
The ministry said the referendum will have serious consequences for the Kurdish Autonomous Regions of Northern Iraq.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 16:58 Discovery Science, Ucom sum up results of Young Scientists and Innovators contest
- 16:46 Presidents Putin and Rouhani discuss situation over Iran’s nuclear program
- 16:34 Despite Turkey’s efforts Armenia’s proposals accepted at 22nd UNWTO General Assembly
- 16:20 Air temperature to decrease by 6-8 degrees in Armenia
- 16:18 Iraqi Kurdistan referendum results are null and void – Turkish foreign ministry
- 16:15 Armenia to have 58.8% rate of state debt-GDP ratio by the end of 2017
- 16:01 Conservative behavior is necessary for attracting new loans, says finance minister
- 15:45 Armenian Museum of Typography inaugurated, first printed book among unique exhibits
- 15:44 Ara Khzmalyan says Russia is a big tourism market for Armenia
- 15:39 Armenia participates in NATO exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 15:33 Discovery Science and Ucom sum up results of young scientists and innovators contest
- 15:12 Armenian MP is convinced that decision to visit Baku was definitely right
- 15:07 Unidentified man attempts to use device to disable alarm, cross Armenian-Turkish border
- 15:05 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 14:37 Armenia and Iran sign filmmaking co-op agreement
- 14:35 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation arrives in Georgia on official visit
- 14:22 Boxer Azat Hovhannisyan captures WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title
- 13:55 Finance minister expects 4.3% economic growth in Armenia in 2017
- 13:33 Main phase of massive NATO-Poland military exercises begin
- 13:27 Armenia has no plans to issue new Eurobonds in medium-term program
- 13:22 Eurasian Economic Commission, Jordan sign memorandum of cooperation
- 13:09 Political scientist doesn’t expect any serious progress in NK conflict settlement
- 13:01 Finance minister positively assesses reforms in public procurement sector
- 12:58 Unforgettable faces of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh: Lithuanian blogger’s article after visit
- 12:55 Manchester United negotiate extending de Gea’s contract
- 12:49 Government implemented reasonable fiscal policy, finance minister says
- 12:41 Lebanese minister of state attends event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence
- 12:11 Tehran considers Trump’s new travel ban on Iran insulting
- 12:10 US President Donald Trump’s approval rating at all-time low
- 11:43 Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 320
- 11:18 Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg, Russia
- 11:12 Russian Lt. General killed in Syria
- 10:49 ‘Movie is about the promise to never forget Armenian Genocide and prevent such events’ - Eric Esrailian
- 10:19 Trump sets travel restrictions on North Korea, Venezuela, Chad
- 10:12 Artsakh’s President signs executive order on establishing composition of Cabinet, appoints Minister of State
12:37, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1976 times Our goal is to have 4 million population by 2040 – President Sargsyan
20:10, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1723 times Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly
12:28, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1637 times “You deserve death” – Nationalists throw stones at Armenians coming out of church in Istanbul
17:04, 09.23.2017
Viewed 1553 times Man Utd vs Southampton: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup
17:36, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1470 times My heart is broken - Jackie Speier and the other US congressmen visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex