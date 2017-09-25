Armenia participates in NATO exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian rescue crews of the ministry of emergency situations are participating in the September 24-30 NATO international field exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The exercises, titled Bosnia and Herzegovina 2017, have been organized by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).

30 countries are participating in the 18th international field exercises.

The Armenian delegation consists of 22 rescuers, who represent the rescuer force and civil protection and elimination of disaster consequences department of the Rescue Service, the Disaster Medical Center, the special rescue detachment and Shirak’s regional rescue department.

The scenario of the exercise is a theoretical flooding of rivers in north-eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina due to heavy rainfalls, which resulted in a collapse danger of dams, and nearby settlements are threatened with floods. According to the scenario, the floods are followed by an earthquake, leading to casualties.

In 2010, this exercise was held in Armenia.