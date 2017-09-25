Armenian MP is convinced that decision to visit Baku was definitely right

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian delegates must be ready to counter Azerbaijan at any platform and format, Mane Tandilyan – Yelk faction MP, member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, told reporters on September 25, reports Armenpress.

She visited Baku together with chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan to take part in the session of the Euronest PA from September 21 to 23.

“Azerbaijani media were actively working, and the Armenian delegation was in particular in the spotlight of everyone. Our delegation made a decision to take part in that session, and I think it was quite a right decision. I was more convinced on that when I saw how they were trying to turn that session into an anti-Armenian propaganda. I understood that we should not in general miss any chance and platform to present Armenia since the Azerbaijani side is actively working on the anti-Armenian propaganda. We should understand that they will use any international platform for gradually reaching success. This session also could turn into such platform if our responses and stance were not restraining factors”, the MP said.

She said the war situation continues, and it exists in each platform. “One must visit Baku to understand in what atmosphere he/she is and acts. They have received a proper response to questions out of agenda, and we managed to stop the actions which were gradually turning into anti-Armenian ones. We had also talks with our European partners, and they also stated that Azerbaijan tries to make each occasion an anti-Armenian one or strives to that”, Mane Tandilyan said, adding that she is ready to visit everywhere and present Armenia, especially in Baku.