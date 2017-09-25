Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Unidentified man attempts to use device to disable alarm, cross Armenian-Turkish border


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards of Artashat’s checkpoint arrested an unidentified man who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border in the Yeraskh section.

The border guard service of Russia’s FSB told ARMENPRESS the man attempted to use a special device to disable the alarm system.  The trespasser didn’t have any ID on him upon arrest.

According to the trespasser, he is a 32-year-old Iranian citizen. The National Security Service of Armenia is currently clarifying the identity of the trespasser. This is the second border crossing attempt in a week.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration