Unidentified man attempts to use device to disable alarm, cross Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards of Artashat’s checkpoint arrested an unidentified man who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border in the Yeraskh section.

The border guard service of Russia’s FSB told ARMENPRESS the man attempted to use a special device to disable the alarm system. The trespasser didn’t have any ID on him upon arrest.

According to the trespasser, he is a 32-year-old Iranian citizen. The National Security Service of Armenia is currently clarifying the identity of the trespasser. This is the second border crossing attempt in a week.