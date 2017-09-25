Armenia and Iran sign filmmaking co-op agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national cinema center and Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation signed a cooperation agreement on September 25 in the Armenian culture ministry in Yerevan.

From the Armenian side, the document was ratified by Shushanik Mirzakhanyan, director of Armenia’s national cinema center, and from the Iranian side – Alireza Tabesh, director of the Farabi Foundation.

Both sides expressed hope that the agreement will contribute to the development of new cinema processes.

According to Mirzakhanyan, the new document enables to expand and enhance the long-lasting Iran-Armenia cultural cooperation.

Tabesh said the agreement will open a new chapter for partnership between the filmmaking sectors of the countries.

The document has numerous directions for cooperation, ranging from script development up to post-production, distribution of films, educational programs, formation of Armenian-Iranian film market, development of festival partnership and others.