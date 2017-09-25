Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation arrives in Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan arrived in Georgia on official visit on September 25, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation includes MPs Armen Ashotyan, Armen Rustamyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Lena Nazaryan.

The delegation members met with Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze. During the meeting the Armenian Parliament Speaker thanked for the warm reception and said the Armenian Parliament’s official visit to Georgia will give new impetus to further strengthening the bilateral inter-state ties and inter-parliamentary partnership.

Speaker Babloyan in particular noted that the Armenian leadership attaches great importance to the development and expansion of cooperation with Georgia since the very first days of the restoration of independence. “In the relations with each other we have always been guided by one true principle: there are no unresolved issues between us”. He expressed hope that the productive cooperation will continue in future as well. He proposed to his Georgian counterpart to make more frequent the cooperation of the two parliaments in the formats of mutual visits, joint discussions.

The Georgian Parliament Chairman, speaking about the Armenian-Georgian relations, said although this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Armenian-Georgian friendship has a history of centuries. Irakli Kobakhidze assured that the Georgian all parliamentary forces have the same stance according to which the relations with Armenia should be friendly and steps must be taken to further strengthen them. He introduced to his Armenian partners on the main directions of ongoing reforms in Georgia.

The officials also discussed economic, social, cultural, educational and other issues.

After the meeting Ara Babloyan and the parliamentary delegation visited the Square of Heroes fallen for Georgia’s territorial integrity.