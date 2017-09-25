Boxer Azat Hovhannisyan captures WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian super bantamweight boxer Azat Hovhannisyan has won another bout in his career.

Hovhannisyan defeated Mexican Sergio Frias in a 10-round bout in Inglewood, California and won the WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title. This is the 13th victory of Hovhannisyan.

Last year, Frias defeated Armenian Vic Darchinyan with a knockout.