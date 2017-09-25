Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Boxer Azat Hovhannisyan captures WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian super bantamweight boxer Azat Hovhannisyan has won another bout in his career.

Hovhannisyan defeated Mexican Sergio Frias in a 10-round bout in Inglewood, California and won the WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title. This is the 13th victory of Hovhannisyan.

Last year, Frias defeated Armenian Vic Darchinyan with a knockout.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration