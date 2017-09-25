Finance minister expects 4.3% economic growth in Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Based on the 2017 results Armenia can close the year with 4.3% real economic growth, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters at a press conference on September 25, Armenpress reports.

“We actually have taken actions with a number of models and our tools. Our professional tools also show that we will have higher economic growth than the outlined 3.2% by the end of the year”, the minister said.

He said taking into account the analysis made and the ongoing developments, it is expected that the country will have 4.3% real economic growth by the end of the year.