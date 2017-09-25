Eurasian Economic Commission, Jordan sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission and Jordan signed a memorandum of cooperation on September 20 in Amman. The memorandum was signed by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan Yaroub Qudah and Minister in charge of Integration and macroeconomics of the EEC Tatyana Valovaya during a meeting in the Jordanian capital.

The Jordanian minister said the signing of the memorandum was a long-awaited event in the history of relations between EEU member countries and Jordan.

“This is our first framework document in the Jordan-EEU format, with which we laid the foundation for a new phase of cooperation”, Qudah said.

Yaroub Qudah said Jordan is not only ready to increase commercial turnover with EEU member states, but also to discuss the possibilities of deepening economic integration and launching joint industries.

A task force for partnership between the EEU and the Jordanian government will be created to execute the memorandum. The first session of the task force is planned to be held in May 2018 in Moscow.