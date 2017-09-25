Unforgettable faces of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh: Lithuanian blogger’s article after visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Plenty impressions, new discoveries, unforgettable faces: this is how Lithuanian blogger Stanislav Gorbunov characterized his visit to Armenia and Artsakh.

The blogger mentioned in his article that right now is the time to hurry and visit Artsakh, as long as the international tourism industry isn’t yet greatly interested with this region.

The blogger was mostly impressed with the nature, picturesque sites, ancient history and mountainous monasteries.

“Anyhow, in my opinion the most interesting in this all are the local people. I was admired by their joy, kindness and readiness to interact. We had the chance to meet numerous interesting people in the city streets, markets and remote villages. They were very photogenic and unique”, he said.

The blogger also published the photos.

Stanislav Gorbunov pointed out the hospitality of the locals

“We had the chance to be present at the Wine Festival in the village of Togh. Tourists from all around the world were there. It seems the “black-list” didn’t intimidate them”, he said.

Despite all the difficulties the Artsakhis went through, they remain kind and happy, the blogger said.