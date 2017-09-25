Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Manchester United negotiate extending de Gea’s contract


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The English Manchester United football club are likely to extend the contract with goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea’s current deal is signed by 2019, and Manchester United already began negotiations on extending it. Manchester boss Jose Mourinho is in favor for de Gea staying with the Reds.

De Gea was transferred from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United in 2011.

 



