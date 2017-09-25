Lebanese minister of state attends event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Lebanon on September 23 organized a reception in Beirut’s Kempinski Summerland hotel’s events hall dedicated to the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The event was attended by Lebanese President’s representative, state minister Nicolas Tueni, representatives of the Lebanese prime minister and parliament speaker, spiritual leaders, ambassadors accredited in Beirut and representatives of diplomatic corps, current and former members of the Lebanese government and parliament, Army generals, UNIFIL servicemen, heads of different structures of Armenian community, businessmen and numerous other guests.

Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan delivered welcoming remarks at the event presenting Armenia’s achievements over the past 26 years and the government’s programs aimed at country’s further development in different spheres. The Ambassador touched upon the reforms made in the economic field over the past year which were directed towards creating predictable and favorable investment environment, ensuring free access to broader economic markets.

In his remarks on Armenia’s foreign policy, the Ambassador presented the country’s main foreign policy priorities and the existing problems, as well as the ongoing efforts aimed at solving them. He also highlighted with satisfaction the fact of relations between Armenia and Lebanon which are developing and strengthening for 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties on March 4, 1992 and outlined the steps aimed at further deepening them.