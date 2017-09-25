Tehran considers Trump’s new travel ban on Iran insulting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif considers insulting the new travel ban by US President Donald Trump on Iranian citizens, reports Armenpress.

“Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens”, the Iranian FM said on Twitter.

Reuters reports US President Donald Trump on Sunday defined new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court. Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were left on the list of affected countries in a new proclamation issued by the president. Restrictions on citizens from Sudan were lifted.