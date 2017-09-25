US President Donald Trump’s approval rating at all-time low

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll showed US President Donald Trump's approval rating sitting at 39 percent, the lowest approval rating for a president after eight months in office in 70 years, ABC reported.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 59 percent of Americans believe Trump has not brought any meaningful change to the country, as opposed to 39 percent that believe he has brought some change. In addition, two-thirds of Americans believe Trump is dividing the country as opposed to 28 percent who believe he's uniting Americans.

The same poll shows nearly two-thirds — 62 percent — don't trust Trump to responsibly handle the North Korean crisis, which a record amount — 84 percent — now see as a threat.