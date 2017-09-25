Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg, Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov departed for St. Petersburg, Russia on September 25 to participate in the events dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Hovsep Orbeli, the renowned orientalist and founding president of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia. The events are organized at the initiative of Mr. Sharmazanov himself.

On the sidelines of the visit, Mr. Sharmazanov will hold meetings with Alexey Sergeev, Secretary General of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s Council, and Piotr Ryabukhin, secretary-in-charge of the CSTO PA.