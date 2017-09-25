Russian Lt. General killed in Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov, of the Russian armed forces, has been killed after coming under shelling from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants near Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced, RT reported.

In its statement, the ministry said that Asapov was at a command outpost manned by Syrian troops, assisting commanders in the liberation of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

Asapov has been described as one of the senior Russian military advisers in Syria.

"As a result of a sudden mortar shelling by IS militants, Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov was fatally wounded by an exploding shell,” the MoD said.

In recognition of his services, Lieutenant-General Asapov is to be presented with a state decoration posthumously.