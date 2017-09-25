Iraqi Kurds vote in historic independence referendum
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Voting started on Monday in an independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, Reuters reports.
Polling stations opened their doors at 8:00 a.m. (1.00 a.m. ET) and should close at 6:00 p.m. The final results should be announced within 72 hours.
The vote, expected to deliver a comfortable “yes” for independence, is not binding and is meant to give Massoud Barzani’s KRG a mandate to negotiate secession of the oil producing region with Baghdad and neighboring states.
