Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Iraqi Kurds vote in historic independence referendum


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Voting started on Monday in an independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, Reuters reports.

Polling stations opened their doors at 8:00 a.m. (1.00 a.m. ET) and should close at 6:00 p.m. The final results should be announced within 72 hours.

The vote, expected to deliver a comfortable “yes” for independence, is not binding and is meant to give Massoud Barzani’s KRG a mandate to negotiate secession of the oil producing region with Baghdad and neighboring states.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration