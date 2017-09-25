Armenian breath in Thailand’s Pattaya: ‘Armenia’ restaurant demanded among tourists

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. ‘Armenia’ restaurant presenting Armenian cuisine operates in Pattaya - one of the cities on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast known for its beaches, since 2007.

Everything started several years ago when owners of the current restaurant decided to go to Thailand for a rest. Vitali and Arayik Muradyan and Karen Serobyan visited Pattaya – a city which every year hosts millions of tourists from different countries of the world. It hosts more tourists than its own population within a year. Armenians made a decision to establish a joint restaurant which will be called ‘Armenia’.

The restaurant opened in March 2007. Before that, significant preparation works have been carried out. Cooks were invited from Armenia who worked with the already formed professional team, a serious advertisement campaign was held in the city. Initially, the main targets were the tourists from the CIS countries, mainly from Russia majority of whom were aware of the Armenian cuisine. For most of them it was enough to read the name of the restaurant – Armenia. The visitors can taste Armenian dolma, yogurt, lavash and etc. The restaurant owners, however, are not limited with this, they try to attract tourists from different countries as well. They also include dishes representing other countries’ cuisines in the menu.

The owners told ARMENPRESS that there was a period when there was a queue outside the restaurant, many were waiting until there was a free place to sit. Taking account this activeness, the owners decided to increase the number of ‘Armenia’ restaurants. Being in Pattaya, visiting ‘Armenia’ restaurant it becomes clear that it is not just a business. From the entrance one can see the items symbolizing Armenia. Armenians are less among the visitors. If there are Armenians, they are mainly from Russia.

Several years ago when the situation changed in Russia for political reasons, which was followed by economic sanctions and depreciation of Ruble, the flow of tourists from Russia to Pattaya sharply decreased. This affected both hotels and restaurants. At the moment there are two ‘Armenia’ restaurants in Pattaya. Despite difficulties, the owners maintain it by trying to attract more tourists. Today there are Europeans, Chinese among the visitors.

The restaurant owners say they are going to give new impetus to the restaurant and enrich the menu. It not only ensures the Armenian presence in Pattaya, but also became a unique meeting place for the local Armenians. Over 20 Armenians living in Pattaya regularly visit the restaurant celebrating various events, meeting with each other or just tasting Armenian dishes.

Anna Gziryan

Pattaya-Yerevan