Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan return from Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Members of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan have returned from Baku, ARMENPRESS reports Ashotyn informed via his Facebook page.

“Dear compatriots, I and Mane have returned from Baku, now we are in Tbilisi. We are extremely grateful for your encouragement, support and care. I once again assure that we have done our best to present our country in a proper way. We thank you once again hoping to meet you in a few days in Yerevan”, Ashotyan said in a footage posted on his Facebook page.

National Assembly Yelk bloc member mane Tandilyan also thanked the Armenian people for the support, “Yes, we had a problem of connection. We’ll meet in Yerevan and will present details about our visit and you will have a full understanding of what was happening in Baku during these days”, Tandilyan said.