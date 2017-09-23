President Sargsyan attends charity concert entitled “Together”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended on September 23 a charity concert entitled “Together” at the Aram Khachatryan Concert Hall, during which famous Russian folk singer, USSR People’s Artist Iosif Kobzon, accompanied by Armenian artists, performed the works of 20th-century Armenian composers, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.