President Sargsyan attends charity concert entitled “Together”


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended on September 23 a charity concert entitled “Together” at the Aram Khachatryan Concert Hall, during which famous Russian folk singer, USSR People’s Artist Iosif Kobzon, accompanied by Armenian artists, performed the works of 20th-century Armenian composers, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



