Welcome and “black lists” – Russian blogger shares impressions over visit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian blogger Sergey Novikov is impressed by his visit to Artsakh, and he shared his impressions by an article published in his blog. The blogger introduced the sights of Armenia and Artsakh, referred to the so-called “black list” of Azerbaijan that enlists people who visit Artsakh.

On our way to Artsakh from Armenia we encountered the poster reading “Free Artsakh welcomes you”. The lights were switched on far away in the city that 25 years ago was called Lachin. As a result of the Karabakh war that ended in 1994 based on a ceasefire agreement, this city together with the strategic road came under the control of Armenians. After that Lachin was renamed into Berdzor, becoming one of the largest cities of the second de-facto Armenian state, Artsakh”, ARMENPRESS reports Novikov writes.

Afterwards the blogger present the sights he saw on his way from Armenia to Artsakh. Novikov was impressed by Khor Virap, Caves of Areni, Noravank and Tatev.

“The long way is behind. We are in Stepanakert – the capital of Artsakh. While regional neighbors Abkhazia and South Ossetia enjoy at least minimal recognition, no UN member country seems to see Karabakh”, the blogger writes.

He recalled the words of Armenian blogger Sedrak Mkrtchyan, saying, “Azerbaijan will never recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, but we will never give them these lands. And the most interesting thing is that all the sides understand this very well”.

Afterwards Sergey Navikov speaks about the so-called “black list” of Azerbaijan which enlists people who visit Artsakh. “With each kilometer to the east the odds to appear in the “black list” of our neighbor grow. But it’s ok. People can still live being enlisted. One of my friends, Alexander Voloshchuk, has appeared in that same “black list”, as well as Dmitry Yegorov who is very well familiar with Nagorno Karabakh, Latvian blogger Alexander Alimov, and who could imagine, Montserrat Caballé. Well, it’s a very good team”, the blogger writes, publishing photos of the sights of Armenia and Artsakh.