Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-09-17

YEREVAN, 23 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 September, USD exchange rate stood at 478.30 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 574.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.31 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 648.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 19869.53 drams. Silver price stood at 260.65 drams. Platinum price stood at 14347.39 drams.