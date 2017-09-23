Iranian citizen detained after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian citizen has been arrested after illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border. ARMENPRESS managed to receive an information confirmation and that the incident took place on September 22.

Recently an unknown border-trespasser has been arrested by Russian border guards in the Artashat border detachment’s territory, near Yeghegnavan village, Armenia. The trespasser has been identified as a 45 year old Turkish citizen. The trespasser has said that he is a shepherd from Gedikli village, Igdir province. He said he was forced to cross the border in order to find a livestock which went lose from the herd.