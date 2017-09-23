‘The Promise’ director Terry George and co-producer Eric Esrailian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. ‘The Promise’ Armenian Genocide themed movie director Terry George and co-producer Eric Esrailian on September 23 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

They were accompanied by culture minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan and AGBU Central Board members.

“This visit sums up everything that I worked for over the last four years and brings into focus what really cinema and the power of cinema can be about, to try to commemorate the loss of lives and the horrible crime that was committed. So, this is the most emotional moment of the whole production of The Promise itself, the most important moment of the project”, George said.

George and Esrailian paid tribute to the Armenian genocide victims with a moment of silence as they laid flowers at the eternal flame. They also planted a tree in the Memory Alley to honor the memory of the late Kirk Kerkorian, the legendary man who tirelessly worked to bring The Promise to big screens, and toured in the genocide museum.

“This tree symbolizes the ever-growing reach of the Armenian story. Kirk Kerkorian planted the seed, and Terry, Mike Medavoy, and I have been honored to work with our incredible cast and crew to share this story with the world. We must never let the world forget our past, and we must move forward together support others in need. Under Kirk Kerkorian's direction, we followed through on his wishes for the film. Today, we honor his life and the lives of those lost over a hundred years ago”, Eric Esrailian said.