Armenia joins Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia & Pacific
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian signed the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless (Electronic) Trade in Asia and the Pacific on the behalf of the Republic of Armenia on September 22 in the UN headquarters, the ministry said.
