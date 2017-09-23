Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Armenia joins Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia & Pacific


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian signed the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless (Electronic) Trade in Asia and the Pacific on the behalf of the Republic of Armenia on September 22 in the UN headquarters, the ministry said.



