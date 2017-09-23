More than 200 ethnic Armenians killed during Syria war

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. More than 200 ethnic Armenians have been killed in Syria during the war years, Jirair Reisian – ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Syria's Parliament, told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that there are Armenians among the victims who were serving in the Syrian army during that time. There are Armenians who were killed in mine explosions. Jirair Reisian informed that during this period there have also been many wounded.

“We suffered both human and material losses. Numerous stores, workshops, factories were destroyed. Many of them were robbed. Numerous residential houses were damaged or eliminated. In addition to private structures, community structures – schools, churches were also damaged”, he said.

There are no exact calculations as how much damage the Armenia community has suffered. Not everyone has been reported on their losses. Jirair Reisian said at the moment a major recovery process is taking place in Aleppo. In particular, the infrastructures have been restored. The water and electricity supply issues are already being solved in the city. The water supply and electricity have been restored, however, there is still no 24-hour electricity supply.

During this period the classes in Armenian schools have not been stopped. Schools continued their work in these difficult conditions.

“Today we can state that Aleppo returns to its normal life. The situation is calm, there are no fires. People have returned to their work, recover their homes, shops and working places”, he said.

The re-launch of Aleppo’s airport is expected. Jirair Reisian informed that the airport is completely ready for the re-launch, however, they are waiting for an appropriate moment from security reasons.

Thanks to the calm situation, local Armenians return to their homes in Aleppo. The returnees are the Syrian-Armenians who have been relocated in Lebanon and Armenia. “This is normal since their houses are here and they have spent their life here. Thus, the return of every citizen is welcomed. People try to restore what they have lost during those years”, he said.