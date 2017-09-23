Armenian FM meets with Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 22 met with Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejčinović Burić on the sidelines of the session of the UN General Assembly, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Marija Pejčinović Burić said she warmly remembers her visit to Yerevan several years ago which impressed her very much, and she waits for a new occasion to visit Armenia.

The two ministers discussed issues relating to holding consultations between the two ministries, expanding the legal framework and boosting the trade-economic ties.

The meeting also touched upon the Armenia-EU ties, the preparation works of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.

The Armenian FM invited Marija Pejčinović Burić to visit Armenia.