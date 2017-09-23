If Azerbaijan agrees to recognize Artsakh’s independence, the sides are close to conflict settlement – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov commented on the statement of Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee, according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“If Azerbaijan has agreed to recognize the independence of Artsakh and informed this to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, yes, the sides are close to the settlement”, Sharmazanov told Armenpress.

He said otherwise there cannot be any talk over the conflict settlement since the Armenian side has repeatedly stated that there cannot be any settlement without the exercise of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and complete recognition of that right.

“If Mr. Kosachev made such statement, it means he has information that Azerbaijan announced its desire to recognize Artsakh’s independence since otherwise the sides cannot be close to the settlement”, Sharmazanov said.

Konstantin Kosachev announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to the settlement of the Artsakh conflict. “Russia has adopted a neutral stance on this issue. We have friendly ties both with Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to my information, the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict is quite close to the settlement”, Kosachev said.