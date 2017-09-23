Larry Gagosian included in Forbes centennial list of 100 greatest business minds

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has included American-Armenian art dealer and owner of the Gagosian Gallery chain of art galleries Larry Gagosian in the special list of 100 greatest business minds.

“To celebrate Forbes’ centennial, we amassed an A-to-Z encyclopedia of ideas from 100 entrepreneurs, visionaries and prophets of capitalism—the greatest ever collection of business essayists and greatest ever portrait portfolio in business history”, Forbes said.

The list includes Oprah Winfrey, Giorgio Armani, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and others.

Larry Gagosian is a descendant of Armenians who immigrated from the Ottoman Empire to the United Sates. His parents lived in California. He studied English-American literature at UCLA 1963-1969.

In 1978, he opened his own gallery, the Broxton Gallery. Before that, he worked as a salesman in a bookstore and a music store, and a cashier in a supermarket.

Today, the Gagosian Gallery chain of art galleries is the largest among modern art galleries.

“There was a painting that Si Newhouse wanted to buy in the early 1980s -- "Aloha" by Roy Lichtenstein. I had sold several paintings from that collection to him, and this Lichtenstein was $1 million. Only a handful of paintings had sold for $1 million at that time. So I said, "Let's write them a check." And Si, who is a billionaire, said, "No, I'm not going to write a check for $1 million. Let's pay them $100,000 a month." And when I asked him why, he said, "I don't want them to think that money comes that easily." If he were willing to write a check right away, he explained, it would influence the negotiation. It was a shrewd lesson, especially since "Aloha" would later become worth well over $100 million”, Forbes quoted Larry Gagosian as saying on a past business deal.