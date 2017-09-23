Armenian, Syrian foreign ministers meet in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem during his working visit in New York on September 22, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM said Armenia carefully follows the ongoing developments in Syria and the region, and expressed hope that the Syrian crisis will be peacefully solved as soon as possible. He added that Armenia within its capabilities assisted the Syrian people by sending humanitarian aid to the friendly country.

Syria’s foreign minister presented the ongoing steps by the country’s leadership aimed at settling the situation in Syria, as well as the fight against terrorist groups.