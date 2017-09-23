Artsakh parliamentary faction representatives hold meeting with Turkish public figures

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the parliamentary factions of Artsakh on September 22 held a meeting with Turkish public figures who arrived in Artsakh on a cognitive visit, press service of the Artsakh parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting focused on topics such as the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the prospects of peace and collaboration in the region.

According to the guests, the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations must be viewed from the perspective of democratic values and protection of human rights so that to make their equal development possible.

At the request of the guests the representatives of factions Aram Grigoryan, Vardges Baghryan and Alyosha Gabrielyan presented details on some episodes of the Karabakh movement, the negotiation process and Artsakh’s stance.

The meeting was also attended by former lawmaker of Armenia’s Parliament Aragats Akhoyan.