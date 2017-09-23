Azerbaijani forces fire more than 4000 shots at Armenian posts

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. During the period from September 17 to 23 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 4000 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

In addition, the Azerbaijani forces fired automatic grenade launchers at the south-eastern direction of the frontline.

The Defense Army forces continue controlling the situation in the frontline and take necessary steps to ensure the reliable protection of military posts.