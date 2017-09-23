Armenian FM, OSCE Secretary General hold meeting in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting on September 22 in New York with Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the ministry said.

During the meeting the Armenian minister congratulated Thomas Greminger on assuming the position and stressed that despite the OSCE Yerevan office’s closure due to the veto as result of Azerbaijan’s self-isolation policy, Armenia is willing to continue the implementation of OSCE programs in the country.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues relating to cooperation, as well as directions for solving the problems which the organization faces.

The parties exchanged ideas over the implementation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries’ proposals regarding the advancement of the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.