Iran successfully tests ballistic missile – state media

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran tested a new ballistic missile that is reportedly capable of carrying multiple warheads, the nation's state-run broadcaster announced Saturday, CNN reports.

Iran unveiled the ballistic missile Friday at a military parade in Tehran and successfully tested it the same day, Press TV reported. It said Iran released footage of the test-launch.

Called the Khorramshahr missile, the weapon has a range of 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) and can carry multiple warheads, according to Press TV.