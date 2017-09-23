Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the New York visit, Azerbaijan’s minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA),APA reported citing Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk was also present at the meeting.

Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian is expected to have a meeting with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov on September 23. The agenda of the meeting includes the issue of organizing the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, as well as the schedule of the Co-Chairs’ regional visit.

 



