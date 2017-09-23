Armenian FM, Arab League Secretary General meet in NYC
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian had a meeting on September 22 in New York with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League.
During the meeting the sides comprehensively discussed the cooperation between Armenia and Arab states. Both sides mentioned the traditionally friendly nature of the Armenian-Arab relations.
The parties exchanged ideas over the developments in the Middle East, the efforts for settling the Syrian crisis and the international community’s fight against terrorism.
