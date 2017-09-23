2.000 jobs to be created in Kotayk province thanks to investments of 2017

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the investments carried out in Kotayk province in 2017 nearly 2.000 new jobs will be created in the province in 2018, Kotayk Governor Karapet Guloyan told Armenpress.

“This year quite major investments have been implemented in the province. We will release in-detail the data by the end of the year and the results will be visible”, Guloyan said.

He said the investments were mainly made in tourism and agriculture fields. “We had local and foreign investments. Investments have been made in different sectors, however, for us those investments are important which will lead to economic growth and creation of new jobs”, the Governor said.

In addition to investments aimed at economic development, active road construction works have also been carried out in the province during 2017 which also contributes to the tourism development. Karapet Guloyan is confident that the works carried out in the province in 2017, the investments made in different fields will definitely bring their positive outcome in 2018 in terms of economic growth and creation of new jobs.