Armenia and Nauru establish diplomatic ties


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Nauru’s president and minister of foreign affairs and trade Baron Waqa signed a protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries on September 22 in New York.

Nalbandian and Waqa expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic ties will enable to have mutually beneficial cooperation in international platforms, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

 



