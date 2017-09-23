Armenian foreign minister, president of International Crisis Group hold meeting in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting in New York on September 22 with Jean-Marie Guehenno, president of the International Crisis Group, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting Jean-Marie Guehenno presented to minister Nalbandian the directions of the organization’s activities and their research.

The Armenian FM attached importance to the International Crisis Group’s activities and emphasized that the organization’s reports must be based on credible sources, unbiased analysis and should take into consideration the opinions of all parties of the conflict, and contribute to the negotiations processes in the agreed formats aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of conflicts.

Upon Jean-Marie Guehenno’s request, the Armenian FM comprehensively presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as Azerbaijan’s gross violations of international humanitarian rights during the large-scale military aggression against Artsakh in April of 2016.