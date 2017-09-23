Court of Appeals judge stripped of powers by President
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan signed an executive order on September 23 on suspending Galust Gharibyan’s powers as a judge of Armenia’s Administrative Court of Appeals, the President’s Office said.
