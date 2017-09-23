Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Court of Appeals judge stripped of powers by President


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan signed an executive order on September 23 on suspending Galust Gharibyan’s powers as a judge of Armenia’s Administrative Court of Appeals, the President’s Office said.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration