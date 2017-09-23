‘Under the shadow of Ararat’ - Spanish El País publishes article on Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Spanish El País newspaper published an article titled ‘Under the shadow of Ararat’ on September 8 presenting Armenia from historical, religious, cultural and tourism perspectives, reports Armenpress.

“The prominent medieval monasteries, churches and crosses leave their traces on a journey through this republic located in the center of Caucasus. The Republic of Armenia is perhaps the only country in the world where the place which symbolizes its national identity – the Ararat, is outside its borders, on the Turkish territory as a result of the First World War. The Armenian Khor Virap monastery opens a perfect view to the plains surrounding river Araks”, the author of the article writes, adding that the Armenian church plays a key role in the maintenance of the national identity. “Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, is located not far from Etchmiadzin, with one third of the country’s 3 million population. It’s a city of good hotels and big avenues the architecture in the center of which is a mixture of Soviet and neo-modern Armenian architecture”.

The article also touches upon one of the tragic pages of the Armenian history – the Armenian Genocide. The author attaches importance to the Armenian people’s link with its past, traditions via culture. In this context the author mentions the numerous museums, monuments and cross-stones that symbolize the past and present. “The cross is never like someone else and they can be erected in different places alone or near any monastery, church. They play the role of mediator between the believer and saint”.

The article ends with description of places one should visit. “At the end of our trip we visited Tatev monastery (10th century) where there is a ropeway. The fenced structure is surrounded by magnificent mountains. According to the legend, it was necessary to have wings for constructing it”.