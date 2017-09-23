Armenian Parliament Speaker to depart for Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan will depart for Georgia on an official visit on September 25-26 where he will have meetings with Chairman of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.