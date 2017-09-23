Minister Martirosyan meets with EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc in Tallinn

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan met with EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc on the sidelines of ‘Connecting Europe’ conference in Estonia’s capital Tallinn, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister thanked for the invitation to attend the meeting of transportation ministers of the EU Eastern Partnership.

“I am more happy to have a direct meeting with you since this is a good chance to discuss issues of bilateral interest and find new ways to strengthen the further cooperation”, minister Vahan Martirosyan said.

The sides also discussed the process of ‘North-South road corridor investment program’ and construction of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border interstate highway as part of the EU transportation system.

The minister said in some parts the construction is successfully being held, and the infrastructure construction program in the program’s southern part is expected to be implemented within the frames of public-private sector partnership.

The road safety and the government’s 5-year action plan for this path has also been presented.

During the meeting the project on installing common transportation system in Armenia has been discussed. Vahan Martirosyan said it is at the discussion stage, and he will be happy to see EU’s participation in this important passenger transportation program.

The meeting also touched upon the issue of Armenia’s assuming the leadership of TRACECA intergovernmental commission in near future.