President Sargsyan congratulates Honored Artist Shushan Petrosyan on birthday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 23 sent a congratulatory letter to Honored Artist of Armenia Shushan Petrosyan on the birthday wishing her good health, happiness and new achievements in her career, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“You are one of the artists representing the Armenian song who deservedly enjoys our people’s love and sympathy.

Standing in the roots of national awakening and independent statehood with the young generation you had a chance to participate in the creation of the cultural image of today’s Armenia, and brought new quality and thinking to Armenian music with a charming voice and wonderful performances.

Your numerous performances about the Fatherland, National Army, the most precious and cherished human feelings are permanent values in the treasury of our national musical art”, reads the President’s congratulatory message.