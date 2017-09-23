Armenian wrestlers win gold, silver at World Military Championship

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers have captured gold and silver medals at the World Military Championship of the UWW.

Armenia’s Karen Asmaryan, competing at 66kg, defeated Russia’s Alexey Kiyankin at the final.

Another Armenian wrestler, Armen Hakobyan, was competing against Russian Aram Kurakin at the 71kg final. The Russian won by 3:1, and Hakobyan won silver.