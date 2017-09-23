Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 September

Armenia, Liberia establish diplomatic relations


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Liberia’s foreign minister Marjon Kamara signed a protocol on September 22 in New York on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During a meeting following the singing of the protocol, the foreign ministers discussed the enhancement of partnership in international structures.

 



