LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.67% to $2160.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $6450.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2480.00, nickel price down by 2.65% to $10650.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $20625.00, zinc price down by 0.03% to $3077.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 09:10 European Stocks - 22-09-17
- 09:09 US stocks - 22-09-17
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-09-17
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-09-17
- 09:07 Oil Prices Up - 22-09-17
- 09.22-21:20 President Sargsyan attends premiere of “Promise” film-based “Our Promise” musical spectacle
- 09.22-20:31 Artsakh’s FM receives intellectuals from Turkey
- 09.22-20:23 Armenian rescuers to participate in NATO exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 09.22-20:05 3 US congressmen appear in Azerbaijan’s black list for visiting Artsakh
- 09.22-19:34 Exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky opened at National Art Museum of Ukraine
- 09.22-19:17 Armenian President awards Gladys Berejiklian with Mkhitar Gosh medal
- 09.22-18:21 Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Fund for Armenian Relief delegation
- 09.22-18:14 Armenian Independence Day celebrated in Belarus
- 09.22-18:06 Armenia, Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic relations
- 09.22-17:29 Armenia, Slovenia sign intergovernmental agreement
- 09.22-17:26 PM Karapetyan holds consultation on use of EU’s GSP+ system
- 09.22-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-17
- 09.22-17:17 Asian Stocks - 22-09-17
- 09.22-17:06 Armenian government plans to improve Gyumri airport’s infrastructures
- 09.22-17:04 President Sargsyan holds meeting with Turkey MP Garo Paylan
- 09.22-16:47 Armenia, EU reach significant results in talks on Common Aviation Area deal
- 09.22-16:45 Paylan wants candidate “desired by people” to be elected as Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul
- 09.22-16:44 6000 lives saved since establishment of Armenian-American Wellness Center
- 09.22-16:27 Interest towards Gyumri’s Shirak airport increases – Sergey Avetisyan
- 09.22-16:11 Armenian MP urges Azerbaijan not to feed future generations with Armenophobia and xenophobia at Euronest Baku conference
- 09.22-15:57 Parliament Speaker Babloyan attends event dedicated to 20th anniversary of Armenian- American Wellness Center
- 09.22-15:41 Armenian MP Armen Ashotyan delivers speech at Euronest PA conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 09.22-15:38 Sep. 14 Yerevan shooting suspect apprehended, two remain at-large
- 09.22-15:32 FM Nalbandian participates in event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence in New York
- 09.22-15:28 Armenian PM’s Iran visit scheduled, no specific dates available yet
- 09.22-15:08 Russian sub hits terrorist group with Kalibr missiles in Syria
- 09.22-14:18 Only a democratic Turkey can recognize the Genocide – Garo Paylan
- 09.22-14:12 History of Holy See-Armenia diplomatic relations has numerous bright points, says Cardinal Leonardo Sandri
- 09.22-14:10 Lithuania has a positive attitude towards signing of Armenia-EU new agreement
- 09.22-13:59 Alexis Ohanian congratulates Armenian Independence Day, says “junior will visit one day”
12:37, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1825 times Our goal is to have 4 million population by 2040 – President Sargsyan
11:08, 09.16.2017
Viewed 1569 times US Congress' representative delegation to visit Armenia
15:37, 09.16.2017
Viewed 1513 times Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to voice about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy at CSTO Parliamentary Assembly
12:28, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1506 times “You deserve death” – Nationalists throw stones at Armenians coming out of church in Istanbul
10:35, 09.16.2017
Viewed 1390 times Flow of Syrian-Armenians to Armenia sharply decreases after Aleppo liberation