LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.67% to $2160.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $6450.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2480.00, nickel price down by 2.65% to $10650.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $20625.00, zinc price down by 0.03% to $3077.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.