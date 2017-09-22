President Sargsyan attends premiere of “Promise” film-based “Our Promise” musical spectacle

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended on September 22 a gala event hosted by the Armenian General Benevolent Union at the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater after A. Spendiaryan, in the frame of which a symbolic musical performance was presented, referred to as “Our Promise”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The event was dedicated to “Promise,” a film about the Armenian Genocide, shot by famous American Oscar-winning director Terry George, with its world premiere held at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2016.

In attendance were film director Terry George, producer Eric Israyelyan and renowned filmmaker Mike Medavoy. The film’s original music and history were among the main features of the gala event.