Artsakh’s FM receives intellectuals from Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan received a group of intellectuals who had arrived in Stepanakert from Turkey on a cognitive visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, during the meeting, Karen Mirzoyan briefed on the history and origins of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts exerted by the authorities of Artsakh to achieve progress in the peaceful settlement process. He noted that the Artsakh national-liberation movement had been based on the aspirations of the Artsakh people for the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The importance of peaceful and democratic settlement of the conflict was stressed.

Founding member of the National Council of the National Congress of Western Armenians international organization, former member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Aragats Akhoyan was also present at the meeting.