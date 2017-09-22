Armenian rescuers to participate in NATO exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina
20:23, 22 September, 2017
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 22 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia have departed for Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 22 to participate in exercises organized by NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) called “Bosnia and Herzegovina – 2017”.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MES, 30 countries participate in the 18th international field exercises.
Similar field exercises are a good opportunity for the countries to exchange experience.
EADRCC organizes such exercises every year. In 2010 the exercises were held in Armenia with 20 participant countries.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском